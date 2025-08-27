Celebrating Bappa: How brands are tapping into festive emotions

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of India’s most cherished festivals, honouring Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the symbol of wisdom, prosperity and new beginnings. In 2025, the celebrations begin on Wednesday, August 27, with devotees performing elaborate pujas, installing idols and participating in the vibrant Ganeshotsav. The ten-day festivities culminate with Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday, September 6, when idols are immersed in water, marking the deity’s return to his celestial abode.

Here's how brand celebrate it with their newly launched campaigns around the festival:

Berger Paints marked the festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi with a heartwarming social media campaign that celebrates the spirit of togetherness and joy. The brand’s message highlighted how festivals truly come alive in the laughter and moments shared with loved ones, from children sneaking modaks to families and friends filling the occasion with colour, love and cheer.

SBI Securities extended festive greetings with a campaign that reflected on the presence of Lord Ganesha in everyday acts of kindness, care and happiness, encouraging audiences to appreciate these simple moments. The brand’s campaign highlighted that while devotees traditionally call upon Bappa, his spirit is always felt in simple acts of kindness and shared happiness.

Renault India launched a campaign under its #RethinkTheFamiliar philosophy. Collaborating with storyteller Surbhi Kaushik, the brand showcased how the Renault Triber, with its space and versatility, became a companion in discovering moments of divinity in unexpected places. The campaign encouraged audiences to view the world with fresh perspective, highlighting that every journey holds the potential to transform the ordinary into something extraordinary.

Sunny Cooking Oil celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with a heartwarming film titled “Letter to Bappa". The story follows a young girl’s journey from city to village, beautifully capturing the emotions of welcoming Lord Ganesha home. Showcasing festive beats, laughter, and the warmth of family gatherings over delicious meals, the campaign highlighted themes of togetherness and tradition. Reinforcing its brand philosophy, Sunny Cooking Oil signed off with the message: “Kyunki Life Aapki. Recipe Aapki.”

Hocco Ice Cream introduced a limited-edition Modak Ice Cream, presented as a modern twist on the festive sweet. The brand promoted it with a lighthearted message urging customers to place their orders before stocks ran out.

Amazon India marked Ganesh Chaturthi with a festive campaign highlighting affordability and convenience for shoppers. Promoting a wide range of essentials, from modaks to decorative lights, the brand positioned itself as a one-stop destination to make celebrations brighter. With the message “Tyohaar ki har zaroorat, bas ek click se ho behtar,” Amazon reinforced its promise of delivering festive joy at value and ease.