Modi 3.0's plans for Doordarshan and Prasar Bharati; Return to saffron logo just the start

The Modi government is planning a whole host of changes and introduction at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) and Prasad Bharati if they end up at the front of the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections. The return of the original ‘orange’ Doordarshan logo is just the start, reported News18.

As per News18, DD India will be worked upon to turn it into a global brand with bureaus in 15 countries. Prasar Bharati’s SHABD portal will become a global news agency by onboarding over 1000 media entities which will include foreign outlets.

Furthermore, an AI Hub is being planned in the MIB and a Bharat NAMAN portal will be launched which will provide access to archival material and media access to common citizens.

There are also talks about launching a ‘Global Media and Entertainment Summit’ to tackle fake news by explaining the existing PIB Fact Check Unit. Additionally, the The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) could see the introduction of a masters course.