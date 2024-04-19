            

      Doordarshan News revamps its logo

      The new saffron logo replace the familiar red logo with the addition of the word ‘news’ in Hindi.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 19, 2024 5:16 PM
      The broadcaster shared on X, “While our values remain the same, we are now available in a new avatar. Get ready for a news journey like never before. Experience the all new DD News.”

      DD News, Prasar Bharati’s national news channel has revamped its logo.

      “We have the courage to put: Accuracy over speed, Facts over claims, Truth over sensationalism, because if it is on DD News, it is the truth!,” it added.


      First Published on Apr 19, 2024 5:16 PM

