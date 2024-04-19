Doordarshan News revamps its logo

DD News, Prasar Bharati’s national news channel has revamped its logo.
The new saffron logo replace the familiar red logo with the addition of the word ‘news’ in Hindi.
The broadcaster shared on X, “While our values remain the same, we are now available in a new avatar. Get ready for a news journey like never before. Experience the all new DD News.”
“We have the courage to put: Accuracy over speed, Facts over claims, Truth over sensationalism, because if it is on DD News, it is the truth!,” it added.
