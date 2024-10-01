            

      Motilal Oswal launches AI-powered growth lens for modern investors

      Designed to empower modern investors, this tool lines up recommended sectors and stocks with just a snap, backed by Motilal Oswal’s renowned research expertise.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 1, 2024 3:33 PM
      Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s wisdom, “Be the change you wish to see,” Growth Ka Chashma invites investors to “Spot the growth you want in your portfolio.” It simplifies financial literacy with a gamified approach, combining advanced AI with market analysis to make stock market learning more accessible.

      Motilal Oswal Wealth Management has launched ‘Growth Ka Chashma’, India’s first AI-powered Growth Lens, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Designed to empower modern investors, this tool lines up recommended sectors and stocks with just a snap, backed by Motilal Oswal’s renowned research expertise.

      Growth Ka Chashma makes investing more interactive and engaging by allowing users to point their mobile cameras to themes that interest them and instantly receive stock insights. The lens brings market insights to life from everyday objects like mobile and laptops to unconventional items like solar panels and crude barrels. It also allows users to upload pictures or type in their preferred sector, offering a seamless, intuitive way to explore India’s growth potential.

      “In the new era of personal finance, we proudly lead the way with our commitment to leveraging technology and solid research. Our goal is to empower individuals to take control of their financial future with research-backed insights. "Growth ka Chashma," is an AI-powered growth lens that helps investors zero down on growth sectors & stocks. With this first-of-its-kind experience we aim to make searching for stocks more engaging and interactive,” said Sandeep Walunj, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Motilal Oswal Financial Services on the launch of the growth lens.

      Varun Mundra, Senior Vice President - Marketing, Wealth Management, added, “At Motilal Oswal, we prioritize investor awareness and informed decision-making. Growth Ka Chashma is another step towards bringing foresight into India’s growth sectors. The lens gamifies investor education while connecting users to real-time, research-backed insights. The Growth ka Chashma is a gateway to deeper market understanding, and when combined with our Research 360 app, it forms a complete ecosystem that guides investors from curiosity to confident action, all backed by Motilal Oswal’s research excellence.”


      First Published on Oct 1, 2024 3:33 PM

