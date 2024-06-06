News18’s ad campaign showcases dominance over Aaj Tak on Counting Day

News18 Network has launched a media campaign to showcase its leadership on YouTube on the Counting Day of 2024 Lok Sabha elections in India.

The news network released a front-page ad in all editions of The Economic Times and The Indian Express to showcase the highest concurrent views of News18 India and CNN-News18 on the crucial hour of Counting Day. The campaign is set to go live on digital and social media, with extensive visibility on trade media as well.

The ad campaign launched in Thursday’s newspapers highlights News18 India’s lead over Aaj Tak, where Aaj Tak captured 1.33 million concurrent views, much lower than News18 India, which garnered 2.08 million concurrent views. (Source: DataBeings, 4th June, 2024, 12:30 PM)

The ad also illustrates the leadership figures of CNN-News18. With over 5.5 lakh concurrent views, CNN-News18 surpassed India Today, which stood at 2.8 lakh. Following this, Times Now and Republic World captured 1 lakh and 0.73 lakh concurrent views, respectively. (Source: DataBeing, 4th June, 2024, 1:00 PM)

News18’s programming on Counting Day started at 6AM, bringing the most accurate trends throughout the day. Combined with live on-ground reportage, the Counting Day coverage stayed on top of all key developments and reactions as they came in.