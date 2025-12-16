UAE eases advertiser permit rules for visiting content creators through accredited agencies

The UAE Media Council has moved to simplify the process for visiting content creators to produce advertising content in the country by signing four Memoranda of Understanding with leading national companies, according to a Gulf News report. The agreements allow these companies to apply for Advertiser Permits on behalf of creators, significantly streamlining approvals while supporting growth in the country’s media and advertising sector.

The MoUs were signed during the BRIDGE Summit 2025 held in Abu Dhabi and involve New Media Academy, Exposed, Agency971 and Imfluence. The signing ceremony was attended by Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary General of the UAE Media Council, and Maitha Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Strategy and Media Policies Sector.

Al Shehhi stated that since the launch of the Advertiser Permit in July, the initiative has seen strong uptake, with nearly 5,000 permits issued so far. He informed that the new agreements now allow advertisers to apply through UAE Media Council-accredited agencies listed on the Council’s website, which will coordinate directly with the regulator to complete the application process in line with approved requirements.

Under the framework, the Advertiser Permit is valid for three months and can be extended for an additional three months upon payment of extension fees. Applicants must register with a Media Council-accredited advertising or talent management agency, hold a UAE-based contract, be at least 18 years old, maintain good conduct, and comply with the Council’s media content standards.

Al Shehhi further stated that the UAE’s advertising content industry is expanding rapidly, reflecting the market’s growing appeal to both creators and brands. He added that the regulatory framework is designed to protect the rights of all stakeholders through clear and transparent procedures, while enabling global content creators to collaborate with UAE companies within a professional structure that maintains quality and standards.

By allowing accredited agencies to manage permit applications, the UAE Media Council aims to reduce administrative hurdles for creators and advertisers while maintaining regulatory oversight and compliance with national media regulations. The move is expected to further encourage international content creation and strengthen the UAE’s position as a regional hub for digital media and advertising.

First Published on Dec 16, 2025 9:13 AM