How to create viral 3D floating country islands using Google’s Nano Banana AI

A new Nano Banana Pro trend has gone viral on social media, showing users how to create hyper-realistic digital posters of countries as floating miniature islands, with the visuals drawing attention for their vivid colours, high realism and intricate artistic detailing. The trend follows the recent launch of Google’s Nano Banana Pro, which has intensified competition in the artificial intelligence space with advanced image-generation capabilities, after earlier viral experiments that saw users creating hyper-realistic weather wallpapers for their favourite cities.

“Create an ultra-HD, hyper-realistic digital poster of a floating miniature island shaped like [COUNTRY], resting on white clouds in the sky. Blend iconic landmarks, natural landscapes (like forests, mountains, or beaches), and cultural elements unique to [COUNTRY]. Carve… — TechieSA (@TechieBySA) December 11, 2025

The latest iteration places entire countries on floating islands resting on white clouds, enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the visuals. Each poster prominently features the country’s name carved into the terrain in bold, three-dimensional lettering, while iconic landmarks, natural landscapes and cultural elements are blended into the design to add depth and realism. In several versions, landmarks are arranged more freely across the island to prioritise visual impact over geographical accuracy.

As the trend gathered momentum, users began sharing digital posters of countries such as Türkiye, Colombia, India and China. India’s floating island poster, for instance, features elements including India Gate, the Ram Mandir, the Himalayas, expansive greenery, agricultural fields and flowing rivers, all rendered in a stylised yet highly detailed format.

3D Country Islands by NANO BANANA PRO on @itsPolloAI ????️????



Prompt???????? pic.twitter.com/WbFk4SVGRy — TechieSA (@TechieBySA) December 11, 2025

Nano Banana Pro Prompt to Create 3D Country Islands:

Open the Gemini Nano Banana Pro website.

Visit the image editing section.

Enter this prompt:

“Create an ultra-HD, hyper-realistic digital poster of a floating miniature island shaped like [COUNTRY], resting on white clouds in the sky. Blend iconic landmarks, natural landscapes (like forests, mountains, or beaches), and cultural elements unique to [COUNTRY]. Carve “[COUNTRY]” into the terrain using large white 3D letters. Add artistic details like birds (native to [COUNTRY]), cinematic lighting, vivid colors, aerial perspective, and sun reflections to enhance realism. Ultra-quality, 4K+ resolution. 1080x1080 format.”

Instruct for any recommended changes or download the image if you like it.

Share as you please.

Google launched Nano Banana Pro in late November, positioning the tool as a way to help users visualise ideas, create infographics and turn notes into diagrams with ease. According to the company, the model is capable of delivering studio-quality designs with unprecedented control, improved text rendering and enhanced world knowledge, which has fuelled the rapid spread of creative trends such as the floating country island posters.

First Published on Dec 15, 2025 4:15 PM