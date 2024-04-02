One97 Communications rolls out #MeraPehlaPaytm campaign

One97 Communications Limited (OCL) that owns the brand Paytm has launched the #MeraPehlaPaytm campaign. This campaign encourages users across India to share their initial experiences with Paytm, celebrating the impact of these moments on simplifying daily life and showcasing India's advancements in digital payments, stated the company in the release.

As part of the #MeraPehlaPaytm campaign, a panel of judges will select 10 winners based on the creativity, originality, and pertinence of their submissions. The participant with the best entry will be awarded an iPhone 15 Pro Max. In addition, the nine runner-up winners will receive Paytm Insider Vouchers worth ₹10,000 each and will be featured on Paytm's social media channels until the campaign concludes on May 31, 2024.

The campaign is open for entries until April 30, 2024. To participate, users are encouraged to post about their inaugural Paytm experience on platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, using the hashtag #MeraPehlaPaytm and tagging Paytm's official handles.

To enter, participants should:

Craft your story: Write a text post or create a short video describing your first Paytm experience on social platforms like Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, using hashtag #MeraPehlaPaytm

Bring it to life: Add details and emotions to your story – What did you buy? And who were you with?

Tag Paytm: Make sure your profile is public and tag Paytm's official account for visibility.

Follow Paytm: Ensure you're following Paytm on your chosen social media platform.

Paytm Spokesperson said, “We're thrilled to launch the #MeraPehlaPaytm campaign, inviting our users to reminisce about their first Paytm moments. This campaign is a celebration of the incredible journey we've shared with them, and we're eager to hear their heartwarming stories. It's an opportunity for us to deepen our connection and show our gratitude for their loyalty and support."