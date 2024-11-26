Online searches in honeymoon travel trends increased by over 30%: Thomas Cook & SOTC Travel

With the onset of India’s wedding season, Thomas Cook (India) Limited - an omnichannel travel services company and its Group Company, SOTC Travel, have identified strong demand from both honeymooners and couples celebrating anniversaries and special occasions.

The Companies’ consumer data reveals both a significant shift in honeymoon travel trends as well as increased demand with an uptick in online searches by over 30 percent. To capitalise on this strong opportunity, the companies have introduced a range of Honeymoon & Romantic Holidays, stated the company in a statement.

With demanding work schedules and limited vacation time, today’s young newlyweds are opting for Mini-moons – a short three to four days honeymoon to nearby destinations, followed by a longer seven to 15 days Mega-moon later in the year. Before the birth of the baby, India’s couples are also taking time off to travel, to celebrate the good news and spend quality time with their spouse – resulting in the emergence of Baby-moons. Additionally, couples are also travelling to celebrate wedding anniversaries, including milestones like their 25th and 50th celebrations.

Thomas Cook and SOTC’s data reveals growth in the extended honeymoon trend - not just from metros, but also mini-metros and regional India’s tier 2-3 cities.

Thomas Cook & SOTC Travel’s Honeymoon & Romantic Holidays portfolio features a range of handpicked destinations - from Switzerland, France Greece, Australia, New Zealand, Türkiye to new emerging romantic destinations like Vietnam, Fiji, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Oman, Hungary, Czech Republic. On offer are an array of island locales: Mauritius, Maldives, Hawaii, Bali, Thailand (Krabi, Kho Pha-Ngan, Hua-Hin), Malaysia (Tioman, Redang, Taman Negara). Also featured are the sub-continent’s honeymoon favourites: Andamans, Kashmir, Himachal, Kerala, North East, Goa, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Bhutan and Sri Lanka.

Top honeymoon trends include:

Top destinations:

Domestic and Indian subcontinent: Andamans, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Kashmir, North East, Goa, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Bhutan and Sri Lanka

International favourites: Indonesia (Bali), Thailand, Maldives, Malaysia, Mauritius, Switzerland, France, Greece, Australia, New Zealand, Türkiye

International emerging: Vietnam, Fiji, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Oman, Hungary, Czech Republic

Growing demand for outdoor-adventure: Mangrove kayaking in Abu Dhabi, white/black-water rafting in Rishikesh/New Zealand, waterfall abseiling in Malaysia, wadi-hopping in Oman, paragliding in Bir Billing, biking trips in Leh-Ladakh, jeep safaris in Jaisalmer/Thekkady, hiking/sledding/snowboarding in Switzerland.

Couples prefer exclusive and premium accommodation-: Chalets stays in Switzerland, chateaus in France, underwater villas/water bungalows in Maldives/Mauritius, lighthouses in California/Greece, treehouses in Malaysia/New Zealand, private pool villas in Bali, havelis in Rajasthan, private wildlife resort tents in Madhya Pradesh, glamping in Himachal Pradesh.

Average age of travellers: 25-34 years for newlyweds; 25-65 years for anniversaries and milestone celebrations.

Gastronomy experiences: Cappadocia balloon rides with champagne breakfast, dining on a private island/sandbank in Queensland/Maldives, Bustronome (gourmet dining onboard a double decker bus) in Paris/London, pub crawls/clubbing in Ibiza, masterclass with a local chef in France/Malaysia/Thailand, chocolate and cheese experience amidst alpine views at Glacier 3000.

Scenic Vistas: panoramic train journeys via the Glacier Express in Switzerland, private helicopter rides in Australia/New Zealand, Vespa rides in Singapore, couple snowmobiling in Scandinavia, self-drives via sports cars/convertibles or sightseeing on a Harley in New Zealand.

Couples are opting for in-depth mono-destination honeymoons be it Norway, Türkiye, Greece, Kenya; multi-city destinations in Paris, Switzerland, Italy, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand.

Increase in travel spends: 10-15% YoY

Travel budget (per couple): Rs. 1-1.5 lakh (domestic); Rs. 1-2 lakh (mid-short haul); Rs. 4-5 Lakh (long-haul) Vs Rs. 80,000-1 lakh (domestic); Rs.95,000-1.5 lakh (mid-short haul); Rs.3-4 lakh (long-haul) last year.

Extended duration of stay: Five to six nights (domestic); five to eight nights (mid-short haul); eight to 15 nights (long-haul) Vs four to five nights (domestic); four to six nights (mid-short haul); seven to 12 nights (long-haul)

High demand for personalized services: private fine dining (sunrise breakfast, sunset dining), couple spa and wellness/Ayurveda, private chauffeur personalized local tours/ guided heritage walks, photoshoots at top attractions

Couples are celebrating milestone anniversaries at vineyard estates (France and Italy); Premium cruises (Scandinavian Fjords, Caribbean, Polar, Mediterranean, Singapore, Abu-Dhabi).

Rajeev Kale, president & country head – holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited, said, “Honeymoons have emerged as a strong and growing travel driver and what is noteworthy is the growing trend—an extension to mini-moons, mega-moons, baby-moons, and milestone anniversary celebrations. What is also interesting is that Indian couples are demonstrating higher spend appetite and interest in longer stays. Hence, our Honeymoon & Romantic Holidays portfolio has been launched with a host of stunning locales, exciting experiences and great offers.”