Oreo rolls out a chance to experience space through its Oreo Space Dunk cookie pack

Oreo, a cookie brand—is giving consumers an opportunity to become the second Indian to go to space by simply buying and scanning an Oreo Space Dunk cookie pack. This pack will be available in the market during May and June of this year, and is an extension of a successful global campaign, stated the company.

The ‘Space Dunk’ packs with space themed cookies come with a QR code which, upon scanning, will redirect the consumer to a microsite - www.oreospacedunk.in – and give them a chance to be the first person to Twist, Lick, Dunk in space. The brand is partnering with Space Perspective to offer a chance to embark on a six-hour journey to the edge of space in Space Perspective's Spaceship Neptune—a pressurized capsule propelled gently by a SpaceBalloon.

Their reimagined spaceflight experience will allow the winner to safely enjoy unprecedented views of planet Earth with no special training required, no weightlessness and no heavy g-forces. The winner can also expect views from the largest windows ever flown to space, a world-class meal and complimentary Oreo cookies, Wi-Fi and even a Space Spa with a bathroom — all the comforts of the world's first Space Lounge. In addition to this, consumers can also win space related experiences at a reputed space center and luxurious stargazing experiences at Astroport Sariska, mentioned the company.

Speaking about this, Nitin Saini, vice president- marketing, Mondelez India, said, “Oreo brand has always been synonymous with unlocking playfulness and through this campaign, we want to transport consumers to a place full of excitement and childlike curiosity! All of us at some or the other point in time have wondered what it would be like in the outer space and I am very happy that as a brand we are able to offer an Indian a chance to embark on this journey and experience the grandeur of space.”

Rajdeepak Das, chief creative officer - Publicis Groupe, South Asia & Chairman - Leo Burnett, South Asia added, "Everyone of us has dreamt of going to space as a kid. And Oreo is on a mission to turn this dream into a reality. This literally 'out-of-this-world' experience needed a campaign that's just as iconic. We have crafted a story which plays on Oreo's iconic Twist, lick, Dunk, but with a cosmic flavour to capture the audience attention."