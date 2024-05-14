Pee Safe introduces PeePal, an AI chatbot, to enhance personal care shopping

Pee Safe, a leading personal hygiene and wellness brand, has announced the launch of PeePal, an AI-driven chatbot. PeePal not only transforms personal hygiene shopping but also educates consumers on optimal hygiene and self-care practices. By seamlessly integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), PeePal offers a transformative user experience.

According to McKinsey, AI technologies could add up to $1 trillion in value annually, with revamped customer service playing a crucial role. With the global conversational AI market growing at a CAGR of 22%, reaching nearly $14 billion by 2025, chatbots like PeePal are at the forefront of enterprise AI adoption.

Rithish Kumar, co-founder of Pee Safe, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "PeePal is not just a shopping assistant; it's your personalised guide through our Pee Safe ecosystem. It's about making your personal care journey uniquely yours and empowering you with knowledge."

Gopal Dutt Vashisht, growth manager at Pee Safe, highlighted PeePal's personalised journey, stating, "PeePal is not just about accurate decision-making; it's a reliability revolution. While others talk about innovation, we're living it, setting a new standard in the ecosystem—transforming personal care and educating our users along the way."

PeePal chatbot provides instant responses, streamlining transactions for a seamless shopping experience. It increases website traffic as satisfied customers share positive interactions, ensuring a dynamic, customer-centric approach.