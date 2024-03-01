Pepsi launches new visual identity globally; takes over iconic locations in 120 markets

PepsiCo has unveiled its flagship Pepsi’s new look globally. The new visual identity launches across international markets today.

To celebrate this milestone, Pepsi has taken over some of the most iconic global locations in over 120 markets including digital installations featuring the new design. From the O2 Arena in London, to the skylines in Warsaw, Poland and Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, to vast shows in AlUla in Saudi Arabia, and on the Nile in Egypt, Australia and in Dubai, “the company has created a global Pepsi moment, leveraging innovative technology to elevate the brand experience,” its officials shared.

The international takeover marks the first step in Pepsi’s new era across design, storytelling, and partnerships, they said, adding, “We will continue to drive culture forward in 2024 by delivering one-of-a-kind elevated experiences, all deeply connected to fans' passions and desires to live “Thirsty for More.”

Pepsi unveiled a new logo and visual identity system, the first update of the iconic Pepsi globe logo in 14 years, in March 2023. It rolled out the new look in North America last year in time with the brand's 125th anniversary, and had planned to roll out globally in 2024.

Eric Melis, VP, global brand marketing, carbonated soft drinks at PepsiCo, said: "We wanted to show how Pepsi, through this visual identity change, brings to life its brand platform "Thirsty for More", which is the attitude and mindset our target audience has of always trying new things and living new experiences. What better way to showcase the brand's transformation than through these iconic installations. We've always been a bold brand that challenges conventions, challenges the status quo and always puts enjoyment first. Our new visual identity is bold, unapologetic, modern, and iconic. Our fans can expect the same great taste they've come to love with even more of the immersive and entertaining experiences we're known for across music, sport and culture.

"People worldwide were asked to draw the Pepsi logo as part of the design process and the majority included the Pepsi name as part of our globe – remarkable given that the name and the globe have been separated for the past fourteen years. When we reviewed our new look, we responded to that deep love of our history and tapped into that nostalgia with a firmly modern twist."

"We have an exciting 2024 ahead of us with our next stop bringing awe-inspiring entertainment to the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show in June in Wembley and more."