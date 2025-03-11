PhonePe crosses 600 Million registered users

PhonePe, today announced that it has crossed 600 million (60 crore) registered users on its platform. This marks a significant milestone for the company, which will celebrate its 10-year anniversary this year, and has grown to serve hundreds of millions of customers with its financial services and technology solutions.

PhonePe's consistent enhancement of its product and service offerings, combined with growing customer preference for the platform, has contributed to reaching this milestone. The company's development of a secure payment system focused on reliability, speed, and personalized transaction experiences has gained traction among millions of users. This growth can also be attributed to PhonePe's widespread adoption across its merchant network throughout the country, creating a robust digital payment ecosystem that serves both consumers and businesses alike.

Speaking about the milestone, Sameer Nigam, Co-founder & CEO, PhonePe said, "Reaching 60 crore registered users is a proud moment for all of us at PhonePe. Every milestone we achieve brings us a step closer to realising our vision of building a truly inclusive financial ecosystem. We will continue building homegrown solutions to meet the evolving needs of our users and help drive India's digital transformation.”

PhonePe Private Limited is one of India's leading fintech companies. Headquartered in India, its flagship product, the PhonePe digital payments app, was launched in Aug 2016. As of March 2025, PhonePe has over 60 Crore (600 Million) registered users and a digital payments acceptance network spread across over 4 Crore (40+ million) merchants. PhonePe also processes over 33 Crore (330+ Million) transactions daily with an Annualized Total Payment Value (TPV) of over INR 150 lakh crore.