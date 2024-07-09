PVR INOX partners with Amazon Pay to offer secure UPI, Wallet, and BNPL options

PVR INOX Limited, cinema exhibitor in India and Amazon Pay, the digital payment service by Amazon, announced a strategic partnership to enhance the payment experience for moviegoers across India.

While all UPI transactions will be accepted, customers can also choose Amazon Pay UPI as the mode of payment across PVR INOX's retail points of sale (POS) at Box Office & F&B and digital platforms, including mobile apps and websites.

In addition to this, customers can enjoy rewards using Amazon Pay across retail points of sale (POS) and digital platforms of PVR INOX. Customers will also have the option to opt for Amazon Pay Later, a convenient buy now, pay later solution, through Amazon Pay during the payment process, stated the company.

Vikas Bansal, chief executive officer, Amazon Pay India, said, "We are excited to have entered into a strategic partnership with PVR INOX to offer a convenient and trusted payment experience for our customers across India. With this collaboration, customers will be able to enhance their movie experience, avail exclusive offers and cashback, and make fast and secure transactions. At Amazon Pay, we remain committed to simplifying lives and fulfilling the aspirations of our customers, every day."

"We are delighted to partner with Amazon Pay to elevate the payment experience for our patrons across India. This collaboration supports our goal of offering convenient and innovative solutions. By integrating Amazon Pay's secure payment methods, including UPI, Amazon Pay Balance, and Amazon Pay Later, we make it easy for our customers to enjoy a hassle-free experience from ticket booking to in-cinema purchases. This partnership reflects our shared vision of providing great value and convenience to our customers including exclusive offers and cashback rewards, to elevate their movie-watching experience." said Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX Limited.