PVR INOX unveils ‘Fresh Dekho. Bada Dekho’ campaign featuring Kartik Aaryan

PVR INOX, India’s cinema exhibitor, announces the launch of its latest brand campaign, “Fresh Dekho. Bada Dekho.” starring Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan. The campaign tagline is “Fresh Dekho. Bada Dekho.” which translates to “Watch it fresh. Watch it big.”

In the campaign video, he narrates the magic of cinema, emphasizing the unique energy and collective experience that only a cinema hall can offer.

As per the company, Aaryan highlights the experience of watching movies in a cinema hall. He emphasizes the collective energy and emotional rollercoaster shared with the audience, contrasting it with the lacklustre experience of watching eight weeks old movies at home or alone on small screen. He urges viewers to leave their couches, gather their friends, and enjoy the vibrant, immersive experience that only a cinema can offer.

Gautam Dutta, chief executive officer – revenue and operations, PVR INOX, said, “We are delighted to unveil our new campaign, ‘Fresh Dekho. Bada Dekho,’ which reflects our commitment to bringing the freshest and most exhilarating cinematic experiences to our audience. The film celebrates cinema as a communal experience, the thrill of witnessing a story unfold on the big screen with a live audience. It argues that this shared experience, like the electric atmosphere of a cricket match, transcends the act of simply watching a movie – it becomes a vibrant, in-the-moment event, unlike the passive consumption of something past its prime. Kartik Aaryan beautifully captures this essence in the campaign, emphasizing how every twist, laugh, and tear is best experienced in the dark cinema environment. We invite everyone to enjoy the unparalleled joy of watching movies on the big screen."

Aaryan added, “On joining hands with PVR INOX for the campaign, Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan said, “The magic of cinema is truly experienced when shared with live audience. The collective gasps, laughter, and emotions create a unique atmosphere that simply cannot be replicated on a smaller screen. Just like watching a live match, a film’s power is best felt in the moment, on the big screen. So all I would say to our audiences out there is, don’t wait for the magic to disappear! Watch it fresh, experience it the way it's meant to be, on the big screen.”