            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • ranveer-singhs-superyou-secures-funding-from-zerodhas-rainmatter-amount-not-disclosed-yet-50108

Ranveer Singh’s SuperYou secures funding from Zerodha’s Rainmatter; amount not disclosed yet

The funding news comes on the cusp of SuperYou’s recently launched high-energy launch film.

By  Storyboard18Dec 11, 2024 12:39 PM
Ranveer Singh’s SuperYou secures funding from Zerodha’s Rainmatter; amount not disclosed yet
SuperYou plans to invest 40-50 crore over time and aims to achieve a 500 crore growth within the next five years.

SuperYou, co-founded by Ranveer Singh, has announced a funding announcement for an undisclosed amount from Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, co-founders of Zerodha-backed venture firm Rainmatter, which invests in impactful ventures in the consumer space. As per the company, this funding is reinforcing SuperYou’s mission to make affordable, protein-rich foods accessible to Indian consumers.

The funding news comes on the cusp of SuperYou’s recently launched high-energy launch film. The campaign featuring Ranveer Singh and co-founder of the brand, gives fans the answer to the question: “What is he on?” In the launch film, Singh declares, “My supply is now yours,” introducing SuperYou as the source of his boundless energy.

Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath, co-founders of Zerodha and Rainmatter said, "India faces significant protein deficiency with 73% of the population not taking the minimum dietary intake. This can eventually lead to muscle loss and reduce physical strength. We’ve been supporting entrepreneurs trying to introduce protein options in our daily nutrition. Superyou’s Wafer bars can be a good snacking or dessert alternative to existing options. We are excited to support and partner with Ranveer and Nikunj and are eager to see the next line of products they think about and launch.”

The brand has recently launched its flagship SuperYou Protein Wafer Bars while preparing to expand into various other products in the future. SuperYou plans to invest 40-50 crore over time and aims to achieve a 500 crore growth within the next five years.

Nikunj Biyani said, "We’re thrilled to have Rainmatter on board as partners. Their support and shared vision for a healthier future will help us scale quickly and create a meaningful impact. With SuperYou, we’re making healthy living accessible, exciting, and fun for people across India. This brand is driven by the belief that nutrition should not be a compromise—it should be a part of every consumer’s daily routine."

With big entrepreneurial steps, Ranveer Singh brings his commitment to health and wellness to the brand. He says, "SuperYou is more than just a brand—it’s a movement. I’ve always believed in living life at full energy and giving my best in everything I do. With SuperYou, I want to share that feeling with everyone. These Protein Wafer Bars are just the beginning. I’m proud to be part of a venture that’s changing the way people think about nutrition. It’s about fueling your body the right way—deliciously and efficiently. What we’re doing with this brand is revolutionary, and I’m excited to see how it will empower people to live healthier, more active lives."


Tags
First Published on Dec 11, 2024 12:35 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

Zepto launches Zepto Café app amid rapid expansion

Zepto launches Zepto Café app amid rapid expansion

Brand Marketing

Google India's year in search 2024: A kaleidoscope of curiosity

Google India's year in search 2024: A kaleidoscope of curiosity

Brand Marketing

From Pushpa swag to IPL drip, India's growing craze for merchandise

From Pushpa swag to IPL drip, India's growing craze for merchandise

Brand Marketing

Vishal Mega Mart's focus on building strong brands, enhancing customer loyalty to drive growth

Vishal Mega Mart's focus on building strong brands, enhancing customer loyalty to drive growth

Brand Marketing

Starbucks empty promises of recycling? US investigation reveals the truth

Starbucks empty promises of recycling? US investigation reveals the truth

Brand Marketing

Mondelez International eyes US chocolate maker Hershey in potential $50 billion deal

Mondelez International eyes US chocolate maker Hershey in potential $50 billion deal

Brand Makers

90% of our ads rank in the top quartile of FMCG advertising: Colgate's Prabha Narasimhan

90% of our ads rank in the top quartile of FMCG advertising: Colgate's Prabha Narasimhan