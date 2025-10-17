WinZO launches ZO Gold ahead of Diwali, aims to make Bharat’s 500 mn users part of global gold rush

ADVERTISEMENT
On a historic day when gold prices touched an all-time high of Rs 1,30,000 per 10 grams, WinZO announced the launch of ZO Gold, a step that allows over 500 million digital users in India to begin investing in gold with Rs 2, digitally.
With ZO Gold, WinZO aims to transform everyday digital actions into pathways for wealth creation, enabling Bharat’s next 500 million citizens to participate in the gold investment. The goal is to make wealth creation simple, intuitive and accessible, especially for young professionals and first-time investors across India’s Tier-II and Tier-III cities.
Through ZO Gold, users can instantly buy, save and track gold digitally, starting with micro amounts and even set up recurring contributions (SIPs).
The initiative is introduced in partnership with SafeGold.
Built on the WinZO’s ecosystem, this offering leverages a transacting user base that once accounted for 1 in every 200 UPI transactions in India. The company claims that the product merges trust, technology and accessibility to turn microtransactions into micro-investments, enabling users to own, save, and grow gold digitally, securely, and instantly.
“WinZO has always stood for the inclusion of Bharat in India’s digital revolution. For centuries, gold has been a symbol of security, prosperity, and hope, yet true ownership remained beyond the reach of millions. With ZO Gold, we’re breaking that barrier forever, placing the power to own, save, and build wealth right in the palm of every Indian. By turning micro-savings into meaningful investments, we are igniting a national movement, where every small act of spending transforms into saving, and wealth creation becomes a habit, not a privilege,” said, Paavan Nanda & Saumya Singh Rathore, Co-Founders, WinZO.
“At SafeGold, our mission is to make gold ownership accessible, transparent, and inclusive. By partnering with WinZO, we’re ensuring that millions of young Indians, many saving or investing for the first time, can own gold in the safest, simplest way possible, directly within a platform they already know and trust.” added Rhea Chaterji, Co-Founder and COO, SafeGold.
