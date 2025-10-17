PVR Inox swings to Rs 105 crore profit in Q2 FY26 as footfalls rise, box office rebounds

ADVERTISEMENT
PVR Inox Ltd reported a profit of Rs 105 crore in the July–September quarter (Q2 FY26), marking a sharp turnaround from a loss of Rs 54 crore in Q1 FY26 and a loss of Rs 12 crore in the same period last year (Q2 FY25).
“The strong momentum of Q1 has only accelerated in Q2, making H1 one of the most remarkable periods in recent times,” the company said in a statement.
The Indian box office grew 15% year-on-year in H1 FY26, driven not by a few mega blockbusters but by a steady and diverse slate of films across languages and scales. In Q2 alone, 12 films crossed the Rs 100 crore mark, taking the H1 total to 22 — the highest post-Covid — underscoring the depth and sustainability of the recovery.
The company also credited the GST reduction on tickets priced at Rs 100 or below (from 12% to 5%) for boosting footfall. Value-driven initiatives such as “Blockbuster Tuesdays”, where ticket prices were cut from Rs 99 to Rs 92, further strengthened audience turnout.
Revenue from operations rose 12.3% year-on-year to Rs 1,823 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 1,622 crore in Q2 FY25.
According to the company’s BSE filing, total expenditure increased modestly to Rs 1,716 crore, up from Rs 1,678 crore a year earlier. The movie exhibition cost stood at Rs 424 crore, food and beverage expenses at Rs 130 crore, and movie production and distribution costs at Rs 42 crore.
Revenue from the movie exhibition segment stood at Rs 1,800 crore, while production and distribution revenue contributed Rs 55 crore during the quarter.
Looking ahead, PVR Inox expressed confidence in maintaining strong footfalls and revenue momentum, backed by a robust content pipeline across Hindi, Hollywood, and regional markets.
The upcoming Hindi releases include Thama, Tere Ishq Mein, De De Pyaar De 2, Alpha, Border 2, Love & War, and Dhamaal 4. Major Hollywood titles such as Avatar: Fire & Ash, Predator: Badlands, Wicked: For Good, and Street Fighter are also expected to drive box office growth.
“The first half of FY26 has been one of the strongest for Indian cinema in recent years, powered by a diverse slate across Hindi, Hollywood, and regional films. Initiatives like Blockbuster Tuesdays and new value offerings are deepening consumer engagement and driving higher footfalls. With a strong content pipeline and continued focus on capital-light growth and deleveraging, we are well-positioned to build on this momentum,” said Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR Inox Ltd.