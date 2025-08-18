Samsung begins laptop manufacturing in India, expanding local footprint

ADVERTISEMENT
Samsung Electronics has begun producing laptops in India, expanding its manufacturing base in the country beyond phones and wearable devices, according to a PTI report. The laptops are being assembled at Samsung’s factory in Greater Noida, where the South Korean firm already makes feature phones, smartphones, tablets and wearable devices.
On Saturday, the union electronics and information technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw met with Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO JB Park and Corporate Vice President SP Chun, and noted that “Samsung continues to expand manufacturing of its advanced technology devices in Bharat, driven by talent and innovation.”
Samsung was among the first global electronics manufacturers to set up a production facility in India, establishing its Greater Noida plant in 1996. Earlier this year, TM Roh, President and Head of Samsung’s Mobile eXperience (MX) Business, said the company had begun preparations to manufacture laptops in India.
India is home to Samsung’s second-largest mobile phone manufacturing unit globally, and the company is the country’s second-largest exporter of mobile phones after Apple. Samsung is the second-largest smartphone brand in India by both value and volume, according to Counterpoint Research. However, it remains a relatively small player in the local laptop market.
The company also ranks as the second-largest tablet vendor in India, with a 15 percent market share, according to CyberMedia Research.
