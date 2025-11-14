Marico boosts ad spend to Rs 345 crore in Q2; Profit remains flat

ADVERTISEMENT
FMCG major Marico on Friday announced its second-quarter results for FY26, reporting a flat profit of Rs 420 crore for the July–September period, compared to Rs 423 crore in Q2 FY25. On a sequential basis, profit declined from Rs 513 crore reported in Q1 FY26.
Marico’s revenue from operations rose 31% year-on-year to Rs 3,482 crore in Q2 FY26, up from Rs 2,664 crore in the same quarter last year.
The company significantly increased its advertising and sales promotion (A&P) expenditure during the quarter. Marico spent Rs 345 crore on A&P, compared to Rs 290 crore in Q2 FY25 — a growth of 19%.
Marico’s EBITDA margin fell to 16.1% in Q2 FY26 from 19.6% in the year-ago quarter.
According to the company, over 95% of its portfolio gained or sustained market share, while more than 75% strengthened penetration. Its international business revenue grew 19% during the quarter.
Marico said demand remained steady in Q2 and is expected to gradually improve in the coming quarters, supported by easing inflation, ongoing fiscal and monetary measures to spur consumption — including GST slab revisions — and recovery in rural markets.