Castrol India appoints Mayank Pandey as VP & Head of B2C sales

Castrol India’s Board of Directors, through a resolution passed by circulation on November 14, 2025, has appointed Mayank Pandey as Vice-President & Head – B2C Sales.
Pandey brings over 25 years of experience across the oil & gas, lubricants, consulting, paints and engineering sectors. He currently serves as Vice-President at bp’s Customers & Products (C&P) Business & Technology Centre.
He previously served as Whole-Time Director and Vice-President & Head – Supply Chain at Castrol India from August 2021 to July 2024.
Pandey joined bp/Castrol in 2007 and has since held multiple senior leadership roles over 18 years, leading business teams and transformation programmes across India, China, Japan, Korea and Europe. Prior to bp/Castrol, he worked with Tata Strategic Management Group, Asian Paints and Larsen & Toubro.
He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Harcourt Butler Technological Institute and an MBA from S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research.
This marks the second major senior-level appointment at Castrol India in recent months, following the appointment of Saugata Basuray as Interim CEO, effective January 1, 2026.