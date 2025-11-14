Aramco dominates ICC WWC 2025 ad charts with 47% share as Google slips to 22%: TAM

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 has triggered an unprecedented wave of advertiser interest, with TAM Sports data showing that overall average ad volumes per match nearly tripled compared to the 2022 edition. India’s fixtures powered much of this boom, with indexed ad volume growth hitting 338.3 percent, while matches that did not feature India still managed a strong 156.9 percent upswing. Across the tournament as a whole, ad volumes logged a 288.8 percent increase over ICC WWC 2022, marking a landmark moment for women’s cricket and its appeal to big advertisers.

This dramatic growth was felt at every stage of the championship. League matches in ICC WWC 2025 registered a 1.7x rise in ad volumes compared to the previous edition, while the semifinal clashes grew 8.6x. The biggest leap came during the final between India and South Africa, which delivered a staggering 23.5x surge in ad volumes over the 2022 final. Indexed ad volume growth during the final reached 2346 percent, underlining how the India–South Africa clash became one of the most commercially attractive fixtures in women’s sports history.

The tournament also witnessed a surge in breadth and diversity of advertisers. The number of advertising categories rose from 14 in ICC WWC 2022 to 36 in ICC WWC 2025, doubling and signalling deeper participation across industries. The number of advertisers increased from 12 to 30 during the same period, while the total number of brands more than doubled from 19 to 54. Despite this expansion, advertiser concentration at the top remained strong, with the top five advertisers contributing more than 80 percent of total ad volumes in both the 2022 and 2025 editions.

There were significant shifts in the advertiser and brand leadership tables. In 2022, the top advertisers were Hyundai Motor India with 20 percent share, followed by Vini Product at 18 percent, Google at 17 percent, Think & Learn at 14 percent and Fairplay at 12 percent. By 2025, the leaderboard transformed completely except for Google, with Saudi Arabian Oil Co. emerging as the dominant advertiser with a huge 47 percent share. Google followed with 22 percent, while SBI (State Bank of India), IGI (International Gemological Institute) and Samsung India Electronics occupied the next positions with 7 percent, 3 percent and 3 percent respectively.

Brand rankings displayed a similar shift in composition. Google Search Engine led in ICC WWC 2022 with a 17 percent share, followed by Fogg at 15 percent, Hyundai SUV at 14 percent, Fairplay at 12 percent and Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate also contributing 12 percent. In contrast, ICC WWC 2025 saw Aramco dominate with a 47 percent share, followed by Google Pay at 22 percent. SBI’s brand presence accounted for 4 percent, while IGI contributed 3 percent and Rexona Deodorant added 2 percent. In total, the top five brands contributed 78 percent of all ad volumes in 2025, compared with 64 percent in 2022, indicating sharper consolidation around high-value categories in the latest edition.

At a sector level, the shift in spending priorities became even more visible. In ICC WWC 2022, the top five sectors were Services at 29 percent, Auto at 21 percent, Education at 19 percent, Personal Care and Personal Hygiene at 18 percent and Food and Beverages at 7 percent. By 2025, Fuel and Petroleum Products emerged as the clear leader with a commanding 47 percent share. Services followed with 28 percent, while Banking, Finance and Investment accounted for 8 percent. Food and Beverages contributed 4 percent, and Personal Care and Personal Hygiene rounded off the top five with a 3 percent share. Despite the shifts, three sectors remained common across both editions: Services, Personal Care and Hygiene, and Food and Beverages. During ICC WWC 2025, these top five sectors together accounted for 90 percent of total ad volume, compared to nearly 94 percent in 2022.

Category-level data reinforced the changing advertiser landscape. In ICC WWC 2022, the leading categories were Perfumes and Deodorants at 18 percent, Ecom–Other Services at 17 percent, Ecom–Education at 15 percent, Cars at 14 percent and Ecom–Gaming at 12 percent. By 2025, Corporate–Petroleum Products had taken the top position with 47 percent. Ecom–Wallets followed at 22 percent, while Banking Services and Products accounted for 5 percent. Other Professional Services contributed 3 percent, and Cellular Phones and Smartphones also held a 3 percent share. Notably, only one e-commerce category featured among the top five in ICC WWC 2025, compared to three in 2022. The top five categories in 2025 accounted for 80 percent of total ad volume, compared to 76 percent in the previous edition.