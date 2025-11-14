How to use ChatGPT’s new Group Chats feature: OpenAI’s WhatsApp-style tool explained

ADVERTISEMENT
OpenAI has introduced a WhatsApp-like Group Chats feature inside ChatGPT, positioning the AI assistant as a collaborative hub rather than a solo tool. Launched as an experimental pilot for select users, the update is designed to allow multiple people to interact with ChatGPT simultaneously, effectively turning the chatbot into a virtual facilitator for shared decisions and discussions. The aim, OpenAI stated, is to enable seamless group coordination — whether settling debates, planning trips or organising information — in a format familiar to WhatsApp users.
Arriving shortly after the rollout of the Sora video-generation tool, the Group Chats feature is part of OpenAI’s effort to evolve ChatGPT into an all-purpose platform in line with the “everything app” concept. Unlike Meta AI on WhatsApp, which integrates conversations with ad-personalisation systems, OpenAI emphasised that its version prioritises utility and privacy, with no data monetisation underpinning the feature.
What ChatGPT Group Chats offer
OpenAI said that users can now pull friends or colleagues into ongoing conversations, where ChatGPT acts as an impartial referee to help provide context, research or clarifications. Participants are able to upload notes, articles or questions, allowing the AI to summarise collective input and organise shared information. Invitations can be sent via join links to as many as 20 people, and new users create lightweight profiles for identification within the group. Once created, all group chats appear in a dedicated sidebar section for easy access.
How to use ChatGPT Group Chats
To start a group chat, users open an existing ChatGPT conversation and tap the people icon in the top-right corner. They then add a friend, after which ChatGPT duplicates the original chat into a group version while preserving the one-to-one thread. A shareable link can be generated for up to 20 people to join. New participants are prompted to set up basic profiles when entering, and once inside, members can exchange content, discuss and rely on ChatGPT to summarise or suggest next steps.
Where the feature is available
The pilot is initially rolling out to Free, Go, Plus and Pro users in Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Taiwan, with OpenAI planning to expand access based on early feedback. Current limitations include regional availability and the 20-person cap, though broader rollout is expected as the company refines the system.