SC rejects PIL seeking social media ban for children under 13

The Supreme Court of India on Friday declined to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) that sought a ban on social media for children below the age of 13, as per media reports.

The bench ruled that it was not within the Court's jurisdiction to intervene in such matters, underscoring that decisions on policy issues related to social media regulation for minors should be made by the government.

While rejecting the plea, the Court granted the petitioner, the Zep Foundation, a not-for-profit organization, the liberty to approach the Central government with their concerns.

The petition raised alarm over the negative impact of unrestricted social media access on young children. It argued that such access violated children's fundamental rights under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees the right to life, health, and dignity.

The petition claimed that the surge in social media usage among minors has resulted in severe mental health issues, including anxiety, depression, self-harm, and suicidal tendencies.

Referencing a study conducted by Social Media Matters, the petition highlighted that a significant number of young users spend over five hours a day on social media, engaging with content designed to induce addictive behaviours.

The absence of regulatory oversight, the petition argued, has turned social media into a psychological battleground, exposing minors to harmful, predatory content and unrealistic social comparisons.

The petitioner brought a total ban on social media for children under 13, citing the associated psychological, cognitive, and social risks.

The plea also called for the government to implement a range of measures to protect minors online, including: