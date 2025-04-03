Schbang MMaximise co-founder Masoom Minawala steps down

ADVERTISEMENT
Masoom Minawala has announced her departure from Schbang MMaximise after two years, shifting her focus to new ventures. As co-founder, she played a key role in shaping the company, driving it to profitability, and building a strong platform for talent representation. With this milestone achieved, Schbang will reportedly be buying out her shares in the business.
Reflecting on her journey, Minawala reportedly shared that building Schbang MMaximise had been a deeply fulfilling experience and that she is confident in Schbang’s ability to take it forward. Following her exit, Schbang MMaximise will be merged into Schbang Fluence, the company’s influencer management arm, which will now operate as Represent by Schbang Fluence.
Schbang Fluence, led by Divisha Iyer, will oversee the talent representation business. With over 12 years of experience, including seven at Schbang, Iyer has been instrumental in shaping the company’s influencer management division. She will be supported by a core team including Sneh Chheda and Vaishnavi Thirumalai.
Schbang’s founder and CEO, Harshil Karia, expressed his gratitude for Minawala’s contributions, highlighting how she helped turn MMaximise into a profitable and impactful platform. He reaffirmed Schbang’s commitment to supporting talent and driving strategic brand collaborations under the new leadership team.