South Korea's Kia denies endorsing anti-Musk ad campaign as protests against Tesla surge

Kia Corporation has distanced itself from an advertising campaign featuring its electric vehicle with a bumper sticker criticizing Tesla CEO Elon Musk, stating it was not an officially approved initiative, as per media reports.

The controversial ad, which appeared on Kia Norway's social media accounts, showcased the company's new EV3 electric car with a message implying dissatisfaction with Musk's recent political activities.

The sticker in question read, "I bought this after Elon went crazy," seemingly referencing a growing trend among Tesla owners who have been displaying similar stickers on their cars to signal regret over their purchase due to Musk's political views.

Following social media backlash, Kia swiftly responded to clarify that the ad was not an official campaign.

"Kia Corporation is aware of a social media post by Kia Norway, which has since been removed. The post was an entirely independent local initiative that does not reflect the position of Kia Europe or Kia Corporation,” a Kia spokesperson told news agency AFP.

The controversy caught Musk's attention on X, where he reacted with apparent surprise, stating, "They really did that?" in response to a post about the ad.

Musk has increasingly become a polarizing figure, with Tesla becoming a focal point for demonstrations.

Many Tesla owners and climate-conscious consumers who originally supported the brand now express frustration over Musk’s political endorsements and affiliations.

Protests have been mounting against Musk’s role in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), with demonstrations taking place across multiple countries. Some Tesla owners are actively joining the protests.

Last week, a Tesla showroom in Lisbon, Portugal, witnessed a demonstration by activists opposing Musk’s support for far-right European parties ahead of the country’s potential snap election.

Around the same time, protests erupted outside a Tesla dealership in New York City, leading to multiple arrests. Protesters chanted slogans like “We need clean air, not another billionaire.”