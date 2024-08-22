Starbucks eco-conscious credentials shattered by new CEO's jet perks?

In an era where remote work has become the new normal, Starbucks' latest executive move is stirring more than just coffee. Brian Niccol, the new CEO of the world's largest coffeehouse chain, has chosen a "super commute" from California to Seattle. This means a typical relocation for a thrice-weekly 1,600 kilometre flight aboard the company's private jet. With a creamy salary topping $1.6 million and potential bonuses that could double the caffeine content, Niccol's high-flying arrangement has some coffee lovers spitting out their lattes.

This jet-setting job perk has brewed up substantial backlash amidst growing environmental concerns - a stark contrast to the green image Starbucks often steeps its brand in. Critics were quick to recall the coffee giant's previous environmental faux pas; leaving taps running all day, an act they claimed was for hygiene purposes, but critics labelled as water wastage.

Nevertheless, netizens have taken the internet by storm. Some have decried Niccol's super commute as "Corporate Hypocrisy." Sarcastic jabs on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) highlight the irony of receiving lectures on environmental pollution, while the CEO gets expensive perks of jet-setting to and from work. "If this man is commuting regularly on a private jet, do not let @Starbucks convince you they are environmentally conscious. They get on us commoners about our cars but things like private jets and yachts do away more damage to the environment per unit," wrote one X user.

"Absolutely wild that it cost $85 million in cash/stock to pry this guy from Chipotle and then they'll just let him thrash the environment to commute 1000 miles 3 times a week on a corporate jet instead of having him move to PNW". tweeted an environmentally-conscious X user, disillusioned by the glaring contrast between Starbucks' public advocacy and its private practices.

Another user added, "Hey Starbucks now onwards don't preach about sustainability, reducing carbon footprint or CSR!". While one commented, "This is outrageous!," and labelled this move as corporate hypocrisy.

Starbucks' attempt to blend convenience with luxury comes at a steep environmental cost. Reports suggest that private jets are up to 14 times more polluting per passenger than commercial planes. With the planet percolating towards a climate crisis, Niccol's high-altitude commute is not just a corporate perk - it's a potent symbol of an environmental double standard.