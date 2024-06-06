Swiggy Instamart and Havas Media India leverage print to bring alive mango magic

India’s pioneering quick commerce delivery platform, Swiggy Instamart, recently captured the essence of summer by capitalising on the popularity of mangoes through a print campaign. Partnering with its media agency, Havas Media India, Swiggy Instamart brought a fresh and fragrant experience to Mumbaikars with a unique collaboration with The Times of India.

The readers across Mumbai were greeted with a delightful surprise – a one-of-a-kind mango-scented front-page newspaper ad, which featured vivid visuals of mangoes and a crisp, engaging copy that stated, “Read this ad with your nose.” It offered an immersive experience that tempted the senses of the readers.

The campaign demonstrated that despite the digital wave, traditional media can still deliver impactful and memorable brand experiences when the right insights are applied.

It aims to enhance the sensory appeal of mangoes, making the online shopping experience more immersive and enticing. By engaging the olfactive sense, Swiggy Instamart connects with customers on a deeper level, making the idea of ordering mangoes more irresistible than ever. This approach not only highlighted the platform’s commitment to delivering fresh produce swiftly but also underscored its dedication to creating memorable customer experiences.

The newspaper circulated approximately 800,000 copies of the special edition across Mumbai in the Page 1 & 2 jacket ad and it quickly became the talk of the town, capturing the attention of a massive audience and generating widespread acclaim on social media platforms. The campaign's impact was evident in the overwhelming social media engagement it garnered.

Ashwath Swaminathan, CGMO of Swiggy shared, "With this campaign, we wanted to go beyond traditional advertising and create a sensory experience that ignites the senses and brings the joy of mango season directly to our customers. By tapping into the powerful concept of Olfactory, we're able to evoke the essence of fresh mangoes, but also help users fix their cravings in an instant by ordering on Swiggy Instamart."

Mayur Hola, VP Brand, Swiggy said, “We grew up peeling off scented strips on perfume ads in magazines. We also grew up welcoming summer and the glorious mango aroma it fills the house with. So, this season the team decided to combine these two nostalgic sampattis and bring them together on the front page of the newspaper. It took a village to grow this mango (ad).”