Swiggy Instamart partners with Netflix; launches Squid Game merchandise and 'Instamaut' vending machine

Ahead of Netflix’s Squid Game season 2, Swiggy Instamart is bringing the Squid Game merchandise. As per the company, the merchandise will be available for delivery in select cities in 10 minutes.

Additionally, it has introduced an immersive and interactive INSTAMAUT vending machine for fans in Gurgaon. The experience located at Cyberhub of Gurgaon offers Squid Game fans in Gurgaon the chance to showcase their devotion to the show by participating in a dramatic death re-enactment, with a chance to win Squid Game merchandise.

The vending machine takes the shape of the Young-Hee doll from the series, with the action for fans beginning with a tap on the screen—participants enter their name and prepare to dive into the excitement. They then watch an engaging instructional video, guiding them through the iconic death scene from Squid Game and take inspiration to create their own original dramatic “death scene”.

Swiggy’s Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer, Phani Kishan Addepalli, said, “With the Squid Game partnership, we’ve gone beyond just delivering merch—we’re delivering experiences. The Instamaut challenge is a perfect example of how we’re creating moments where fandom meets fun. Whether it’s dramatic re-enactments at the vending machine or exclusive collectibles delivered in just 10 minutes, we’re making sure fans don’t just watch Squid Game—they live it. This collaboration is about celebrating stories that resonate, in the most exciting ways possible.”

Starting 19th December, fans can score must-have merchandise inspired by the show’s iconic moments, including mugs, sippers, and even some games from the series. In fact, orders will be delivered in specially themed bags featuring visuals inspired by the show's striking aesthetics—doubling the pure thrill of celebrating one of Netflix’s biggest cultural phenomena, all from the comfort of home.