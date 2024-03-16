Tata Group-owned Air India to layoff 200 amidst corporate restructuring

Tata Group owned airline brand Air India is letting go 200 employees amidst corporate restructuring.

Air India had brought Boston Consulting Group to restructure its workforce. As part of this move, Air India added new talent, revamped organisational roles and increased the pay of existing staff, highlighted an ET report.

As per Air India, the laid off staff are those who had not taken voluntary retirement schemes or availed reskilling opportunities provided by Air India.

Air India has more than 18,500 employees, and Air India Express has 6,200 employees in total.

In February, Omnicom had won the creative mandate of Air India Express, as confirmed to Storyboard18.

It was a multi-agency pitch where the company wanted to rebuild the brand identity and come up with content to appeal to the new-age audiences.

In 2023, Air India had started the rollout of its new global brand identity across touchpoints. The airline major has begun the exercise with a full switch across digital and online channels and rebranding at Delhi and Mumbai airports. It had announced its new brand identity in August this year.

The new look featured Air India's new brand colours, including Air India red, aubergine, rose gold, and accents of gold. The Tata Group-owned airline announced that starting with Delhi and Mumbai airports, guests will begin to see the new branding at various touchpoints, including check-in counters, boarding gates, lounges, and newly designed boarding cards.