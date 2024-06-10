Tata Passenger Electric Mobility busts myths around EVs through latest campaign

Tata Motors' subsidiary- Tata Passenger Electric Mobility has launched its #EasyToEV campaign, educating customers about electric vehicles and demystifying several hearsays around the same. The campaign was launched across platforms and was showcased during the Tata IPL 2024. According to the TPEM, the campaign is an extension of the Tata.ev's "go.ev" series of videos launched during the Tata IPL 2023.

The company aims to empower the next generation of EV buyers in the country through this campaign. This year’s #EasyToEV campaign tackles key barriers through a series of relatable, light-hearted vignettes, ensuring maximum impact and resonance.

"Leveraging the power of short but simple storytelling, the videos from the series tackle basic myths associated with EVs. The series starts with how EVs are the perfect partner for longer distances, beating the notion of range anxiety," the company said in a media statement.

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd lists myths pertaining to EVs

-EVs take too long to charge -The battery life of an EV only lasts as long as its warranty -EVs are expensive to own and maintain -EVs are expensive to buy -Not many people own an EV -There aren’t many charging stations in India -It’s dangerous to drive an EV during rain -Charging an EV is complicated

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd busts myths around electric vehicles

-In just under a 20-minute charge, a Tata.ev can add over 100 km of range -The battery of an EV lasts beyond its warranty, just like any consumer electronic device like a smartphone or a tablet -Lesser parts in an EV leads to a lower cost of maintenance -An EV saves over 4.2 Lakh over 5 years compared to a petrol-powered vehicle -There are more than 1.5 Lakh Tata.evs on the road and counting -India currently has over 12,000 public charging stations -The motor and battery of an EV are IP67 rated and is waterproof and dustproof -Charging an EV is hassle-free and can be easily charged at home