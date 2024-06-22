This Indian D2C brand launched the 'Kachra Awards'. Find out what it is

This week, several people from adland were away celebrating in the French Riviera at the Cannes Lions festival, collecting more hangovers than awards, as one ad man quipped. While they were away trying to cage Lions on their mantles for their clients and CMOs, one brand launched a curious award.

A D2C brand called The Whole Truth Foods has launched the ‘Kachra Awards’ to have their own celebration back here in the home country. Now, you would think that the ‘Kachra Awards’ probably celebrate the worst advertising campaigns of the past year. (What an event that would be!)

However, this award is a recognition of ‘Kachra’ foods and their ads. The Whole Truth has launched this campaign where consumers can nominate the “trashiest packaged food” that is advertising itself as healthy.

Are the Kachra Awards a gimmick? Yes. But one that certainly piqued our interest.

"You've seen what trash foods can do. It's our turn to do something for them. Give a Kachra Award to the trashiest packaged food around you and share it with the world!" It says on the site for Kachra Awards.

The website urges users to fill in the provided blank fields with details of trashiest packaged foods and generate an award certificate.

The company released a video two weeks ago, featuring its founder Shashank Mehta like most of its videos do. It takes a dig at the marketing tactics deployed by major food companies.

The Whole Truth Foods is one of many D2C brands that are challenging packaged-foods behemoths. They've also roped in popular influencers like Revant Himatsingka aka Food Pharmer who are leading and fueling the 'food revolution'.