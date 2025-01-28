TVS Motor Q3 profit rises 4.2% to Rs 618 crore, revenue up 10%

ADVERTISEMENT
TVS Motor Company announced its third-quarter earnings for fiscal year 2025. On Tuesday, the two-wheeler giant reported a 4.2% rise in profit to Rs 618 crore year-on-year in FY25 versus Rs 593 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
TVS Motor's operating revenue grew by 10% at Rs 9,097 crore for the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8,245 crore reported in the quarter ended December 2023. The company’s operating EBITDA grew by 17% at Rs 1,081 crore in the same duration.
The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports grew by 10 percent registering 12.12 lakh units in the quarter ended December 2024 as against 11.01 lakh units in the quarter ended December 2023.
Motorcycle sales grew by 6 percent registering 5.56 Lakh units in Q3 FY25 versus 5.23 lakh units in Q3 FY24. Scooter sales for the quarter ended December 2024 grew by 22 percent at 4.93 lakh units as against 4.04 lakh units in the same duration in FY24.
Electric Scooter sales for the quarter ended December 2024 grew by 57 percent at 0.76 lakh units as against 0.48 lakh units in the quarter ended December 2023.
In the nine-month period (April to December 2024), TVS's operating revenue grew by 13 percent at Rs. 26,701 crore as against Rs 23,608 crore in the same period in 2023. Electric vehicles grew by 40 percent registering sales of 2.03 lakh units for the nine months ended December 2024 as against 1.44 Lakh units in the same period last fiscal.
Shares of TVS Motor Company were up 4.85% at Rs 2,33955 at 14:48 pm.