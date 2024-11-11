            
      TVS Motors' Norton Motorcycles rejigs leadership as CEO steps down; Nevijo Mance joins as ED

      CEO Dr. Robert Hentschel steps back as Nevijo Mance and Richard Arnold assume key executive roles.

      By  Storyboard18Nov 11, 2024 1:43 PM
      Norton Motorcycles, the British maker of premium motorcycles under TVS Motor, has announced a leadership transition as it aims to reinforce its position in the global market.

      Dr. Robert Hentschel has stepped down form his role as Chief Executive Officer, moving into a non-executive director position within the company.

      Hentschel, who took on the CEO role in 2021, has been credited with establishing a strong operational base and solidifying Norton's alignment with parent company TVS, creating a platform for further growth.

      In a strategic shift, Norton has restructured its leadership to support its expansion goals.

      Nevijo Mance will now take on the role of Executive Director, responsible for upstream operations, including product design, development, engineering, manufacturing, procurement, and quality control.

      Mance's focus will be on ensuring that Norton maintains its high standards of craftsmanship and innovation, hallmarks of the brand, as it gears up to deliver premium motorcycles to an expanding global customer base.

      On the downstream side, Richard Arnold, who was appointed Executive Director in June 2024, will oversee marketing, brand management, sales, distribution, customer service, and public relations. Arnold's remit includes enhancing Norton's market presence and customer experience, central to the brand's mission to provide premium, customer-centric services.


      First Published on Nov 11, 2024 1:08 PM

