Uber introduces 'missed flight connection cover' amid Mumbai's road chaos

Introduced in late February, the cover provides compensation of up to Rs 7,500 if passengers miss their flights due to traffic-related delays.

By  Storyboard18Mar 13, 2025 10:38 AM
Mumbai's road conditions have become a commuter's nightmare, with ongoing excavations and construction work leading to massive delays.

In response, Uber has launched a 'Missed Flight Connection Cover' to ease the burden on passengers struggling to reach the airport on time, according to media reports.

Introduced in late February in partnership with Reliance General Insurance, the cover provides compensation of up to Rs 7,500 if passengers miss their flights due to traffic-related delays.

Additionally, the policy includes coverage for outpatient department (OPD) and medical expenses in the event of an accident.

The initiative follows concerns raised by cab drivers, who have been hesitant to accept airport-bound rides due to the high probability of delays. "At just Rs 3 extra per ride, Uber is offering coverages to its passengers," sources within Uber said in a report. However, the cover is only applicable if the destination is set as 'airport' while booking the ride.

With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) undertaking repairs across 701 kms of roads, new excavation projects have been temporarily suspended to prevent further disruptions. Despite these measures, travel times to the airport remain unpredictable, with estimated durations ranging from 90 to 120 minutes.

To claim insurance under the ‘Missed Flight Connection Cover,’ passengers must provide several documents, including a signed claim form, booking reference number, ride details, a copy of the flight ticket, airline confirmation of no travel, a reimbursement certificate, and proof of a new flight booking. A crossed cheque for NEFT transfer is also required for processing the claim.

Passengers opting for the insurance are advised to factor in realistic booking and travel times to ensure eligibility for reimbursement.


Tags
First Published on Mar 13, 2025 10:38 AM

