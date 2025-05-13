            
Hyderabad's Karachi Bakery vandalised amid name row; no Pakistan links, say owners

By  Storyboard18May 13, 2025 10:02 AM
An outlet of Karachi Bakery, one of India’s most iconic confectionery brands, was vandalised in Hyderabad on Saturday, despite the company's repeated clarifications that it has no ties to Pakistan. The incident occurred at around 3 pm at the bakery’s Shamshabad outlet, with videos showing men in saffron scarves shouting slogans such as “Pakistan Murdabad” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” while attacking the storefront.

According to The New Indian Express, 10 BJP workers have been booked in connection with the incident. Protests were also held outside several outlets of the bakery in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, with demonstrators demanding the company drop 'Karachi' from its name, citing the name of a city in what they referred to as an “enemy nation.”

The bakery, which was established over 70 years ago by a Sindhi migrant who moved to India during the Partition, has long maintained that the name Karachi is a nod to its founder’s roots and not an expression of allegiance to Pakistan. The company recently issued a statement appealing for public support, reiterating that it is an Indian business through and through, headquartered in Hyderabad and employing hundreds across the country.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Inspector K Balaraju of the RGI Airport Police Station confirmed that no injuries were reported and no major damage was caused. “We were on the spot within minutes of the incident and dispersed the political outfit members,” he said.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation, with many social media users and public figures expressing solidarity with the bakery and calling the vandalism "misguided" and "disturbing."


First Published on May 13, 2025 10:02 AM

