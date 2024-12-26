            

Unilever merges sustainability and external communications role

Unilever is combining the roles of Chief Sustainability Officer and Global Head of Communications and Corporate Affairs.

By  Storyboard18Dec 26, 2024 4:29 PM
Unilever merges sustainability and external communications role
In April, Unilever announced scaling back environmental and social pledges.

Following the announcement of revisiting its environmental goals and targets, Unilever is now combining its sustainability and external communications roles, according to a Financial Times report.

According to an internal email sent by Unilever to all its staff recently, the company now plans to combine the two previously separate roles of Chief Sustainability Officer and Global Head of Communications and Corporate Affairs into one role, the FT report stated, citing access to the email.

“Given the increasing extent to which the external policy environment impacts our commercial and sustainability ambitions, I have decided to bring corporate affairs, external communications and sustainability together under one leadership role,” Schumacher has reportedly said last week. Chief Sustainability Officer Rebecca Marmot will now take on the responsibility for external affairs from Paul Matthews, Global Head of Communications & Corporate Affairs, who has stepped down from the business, as per the report.

In April, Unilever announced revisiting its environmental and social pledges. CEO Hein Schumacher had then confirmed plans to revise the company’s ethical pledges on a range of issues including plastic usage and pay.

“When you have a huge drought for a number of months but everything else is going fine, the attention is on climate. These days it’s about wars and rightly so, that’s at the forefront.

“I’m not going to shout that we’re saving the world, but I want to make sure that in everything that we do, that it is indeed better,” Schumacher said.

He insisted that the company could still make a difference in the four key areas of climate, plastics, nature and people’s livelihoods.

In the third quarter of Unilever's fiscal year 2024, the company recorded sales amounting to approximately 15.2 billion euros, down from the previous quarter, when this figure amounted to about 16 billion euros.


Tags
First Published on Dec 26, 2024 3:50 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Tata Group sets ambitious goal to create 500,000 jobs in manufacturing by 2029

Tata Group sets ambitious goal to create 500,000 jobs in manufacturing by 2029

Brand Marketing

Shipway and India Post expand e-commerce reach to remote areas

Shipway and India Post expand e-commerce reach to remote areas

Brand Marketing

Swiggy Instamart: What does India want in 10 minutes and when?

Swiggy Instamart: What does India want in 10 minutes and when?

Brand Marketing

Delhi HC orders Patanjali to respond to Dabur’s defamation lawsuit over chyawanprash ads

Delhi HC orders Patanjali to respond to Dabur’s defamation lawsuit over chyawanprash ads

Brand Marketing

India's digital payment surge drives growth in cashback and promo code adoption

India's digital payment surge drives growth in cashback and promo code adoption

How it Works

AI will open the doors for immersive buyer experience: LinkedIn

AI will open the doors for immersive buyer experience: LinkedIn

Brand Marketing

2025 - The Year Of...: Voice-enabled commerce, AI-powered hyper-personalization, says Zepto's Chandan Mendiratta

2025 - The Year Of...: Voice-enabled commerce, AI-powered hyper-personalization, says Zepto's Chandan Mendiratta