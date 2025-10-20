Mars Petcare India launches AI-powered ‘Pawsome Playlist’ for pets

ADVERTISEMENT
Mars Petcare India, a division of the American multinational Mars, has unveiled the ‘Pawsome Playlist’ on YouTube for its pet food brand Pedigree. The campaign features AI-generated videos with dog-themed music, designed to engage pet owners and soothe their furry companions—especially during the festive season.
Ayesha Huda, Chief Marketing Officer at Mars Petcare India, said, “As a pet parent, I understand the anxiety festivals can cause our pets. Bringing calm into their lives felt like the perfect way for Pedigree to celebrate the season.”
The playlist offers curated music to relax, comfort, and connect with pets, reflecting insights from Mars Petcare’s global partnership with Calm, a mental wellness company. According to the partnership, 88 percent of Indian pet parents believe their pets help reduce their own anxiety.
“This festive season, let’s give back to our pets and offer them the calm and comfort they give us every day,” Huda added.
