Rapido adds travel bookings to app, ties up with Goibibo, ConfirmTkt and RedBus

ADVERTISEMENT
Rapido, best known for its bike taxi and auto services, has expanded into the travel sector with new partnerships with Goibibo, ConfirmTkt, and RedBus. The move allows users to book flights, trains, buses, and hotels directly through the Rapido app, marking the company’s evolution into a broader digital mobility and travel platform, as per a report by The Economic Times.
As part of the update, Rapido has introduced a dedicated ‘Travel’ section on its home screen, integrating Goibibo’s flight and hotel booking services, ConfirmTkt’s IRCTC-authorised train bookings, and RedBus’s extensive intercity bus network.
The company said the initiative is aimed at positioning Rapido as a one-stop travel and mobility solution, bridging everyday commutes with long-distance travel.
This development comes shortly after Rapido entered the food delivery segment with Ownly, which launched in select Bengaluru postcodes in August. The company plans to expand the service to 10 cities over the next year, following its earlier announcement in July.
Rapido is also in the final stages of raising $500–550 million in fresh funding, one of the largest rounds for an Indian venture-backed startup this year. The funding is expected to include around $300 million in primary capital, led by Dutch investor Prosus with an estimated $240–250 million contribution, while WestBridge Capital will provide the remainder.
The company plans to use the fresh capital to strengthen its ride-hailing business and accelerate growth in its food delivery arm, Ownly.
In the financial year 2023–24, Rapido reported operating revenue of ₹648 crore, up 46% year-on-year, while reducing its net loss by 45% to ₹371 crore. The firm said it grew by over 40% in FY25, signalling improved financial health amid its diversification push.
Read More: Google Gemini Nano Banana prompts; make your floral-themed photos viral on festive occasions
Read More: 5 Nano Banana image prompts for Diwali; Create perfect festive family portraits with firecrackers