      Viacom18 Consumer Products celebrates 25 years of SpongeBob SquarePants

      Viacom18 Consumer Products has planned an extensive marketing campaign spanning TV, retail, and digital activations for the SpongeBob SquarePants fandom

      By  Storyboard18Jul 24, 2024 3:51 PM
      SpongeBob SquarePants is an iconic global franchise
      SpongeBob SquarePants is an iconic global franchise

      To mark the 25th anniversary of the Nickelodeon animated series, SpongeBob SquarePants, Viacom18 Consumer Products has geared up for a yearlong celebration featuring new collaborations and merchandise. The licensing and merchandising arm of Viacom 18 has partnered with several artists, such as Raul Urias and Jisu Choi, Daniel Mackey and Berthet One, and Dennis Gabbana and Tik Ka from East.

      Sachin Puntambekar, Head - of Viacom18 Consumer Products, said, "SpongeBob SquarePants is an iconic global franchise that has captured the imagination of fans for 25 years. As we celebrate this milestone, we’re excited to tap into the creator and artist economy for unique designs and exclusive merchandise. This campaign is a testament to our commitment towards immersive experiences that extend beyond the screen, transcending into the lives of our audiences."

      Viacom18 Consumer Products has planned marketing campaign spanning TV, retail, and digital activations for the SpongeBob SquarePants fandom. This includes SpongeBob and Patrick figurines at retail stores, dedicated character pages on D2C partner websites, collaborations with influencers, and promotional campaigns on popular channels such as Nickelodeon, MTV, VH1, and JioCinema.


      First Published on Jul 24, 2024 3:50 PM

