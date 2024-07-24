Viacom18 Consumer Products celebrates 25 years of SpongeBob SquarePants

To mark the 25th anniversary of the Nickelodeon animated series, SpongeBob SquarePants, Viacom18 Consumer Products has geared up for a yearlong celebration featuring new collaborations and merchandise. The licensing and merchandising arm of Viacom 18 has partnered with several artists, such as Raul Urias and Jisu Choi, Daniel Mackey and Berthet One, and Dennis Gabbana and Tik Ka from East.

Sachin Puntambekar, Head - of Viacom18 Consumer Products, said, "SpongeBob SquarePants is an iconic global franchise that has captured the imagination of fans for 25 years. As we celebrate this milestone, we’re excited to tap into the creator and artist economy for unique designs and exclusive merchandise. This campaign is a testament to our commitment towards immersive experiences that extend beyond the screen, transcending into the lives of our audiences."