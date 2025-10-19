Meesho IPO: E-comm platform earmarks Rs 480 crore to strengthen AI, tech teams, automation

IPO-bound Meesho Limited, which on Sunday filed its updated Draft Red Herring Prospectus (UDRHP) with market regulator SEBI, has revealed plans to ramp up hiring in its technology and artificial intelligence (AI) teams as part of its long-term growth strategy. Underscoring its intent to boost its technological capabilities and automation across operations, the company has earmarked Rs 480 crore from the IPO proceeds to cover salaries for existing and new hires across its machine learning (ML), AI, and technology divisions.

According to the filing, Meesho aims to reduce manual overheads and enhance process efficiency through new technology rollouts, including advanced logistics management systems and creator-focused tools.

Meesho stated that it is deepening its AI capabilities through “Meesho AI Labs,” a system aimed at institutionalizing long-term innovation and building a more adaptive commerce experience.

“We continue to strengthen our technology stack to reduce manual overheads and improve process efficiency across the platform,” the company said.

As of June 30, 2025, Meesho had a total "technology workforce" of 1,136 full-time employees, including 155 members in its AI and ML teams -- accounting for 56.55% of its total employee base of 2,009.

The company has also increased salary expenditure for both technology and AI roles over the past two fiscal years. Expenditure on ML, AI, and tech functions rose to 293.8 crore in FY25, from Rs 288.5 crore in FY24, driven by a growing headcount across critical technology verticals.

In FY25, Meesho’s tech, AI& ML team strength grew from 656 in FY24 to 877, reflecting its sustained investment in innovation and automation.

During Q1 FY26, Meesho spent Rs 16.6 crore on salaries for AI and ML employees, and Rs 78.2 crore for technology staff. In comparison, it had spent Rs 45.3 crore and Rs 248 crore, respectively, in FY25.

The company also reported low attrition rates in its tech teams --3.97% for ML and AI employees in Q1 FY26 (12.27% in FY25), and 5.57% for technology employees in Q1 FY26 (30.39% in FY25).

At the leadership level, Meesho’s Founder, Chairman and CEO, Vidit Aatrey, is a technologist by training, holding a BTech in Electrical Engineering from IIT Delhi. He received a total compensation of Rs 5.42 crore in FY25, including Rs 1 crore as annual variable pay for FY24. Sanjeev Kumar, Whole-time Director and Chief Technology Officer, earned Rs 4.93 crore in FY25, overseeing Meesho’s technology vision, security, and infrastructure efficiency.

Meesho plans to raise up to Rs 4,250 crore through its IPO, comprising a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 17.56 crore equity shares.