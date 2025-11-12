Bombay Shaving Company raises Rs 136 crore from Sixth Sense, Rahul Dravid, others; CEO eyes IPO soon

ADVERTISEMENT
Men’s grooming brand Bombay Shaving Company on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 136 crore in its latest funding round as it prepares for a potential IPO.
The round was led by Sixth Sense Ventures, with participation from Founder & CEO Shantanu Deshpande, the Patni Family Office, Rahul Dravid, GII, and other high-net-worth investors.
The company said the fresh capital will be used to strengthen its omnichannel presence, expand retail distribution, and invest in brand-building and capability development to consolidate its position in India’s fast-growing beauty and grooming segment.
“We’re thrilled to have Nikhil and Sixth Sense double down, especially with their new fund,” said Deshpande. He added that the company intends to go public “sooner rather than later” and bring retail investors along its growth journey.
The Gurugram-based startup said it has achieved a net revenue run rate of over Rs 550 crore and PAT profitability, doubling performance over FY25.
Bombay Shaving Company competes with Ustraa, Beardo, and The Man Company in India’s men’s grooming market.