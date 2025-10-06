From Comedy Skits to Crores: Tanmay Bhat becomes India’s richest YouTuber with Rs 665 crore net worth

ADVERTISEMENT
India’s digital creator economy has reached a new inflection point and standing tall at the top of it is Tanmay Bhat. According to data from Tech Informer citing MyJar Blog, the comedian-turned-content mogul has emerged as India’s richest YouTuber, with an estimated net worth of Rs 665 crore.
As per the report, this figure places him ahead of other top creators including Technical Guruji (Gaurav Chaudhary), Samay Raina, CarryMinati (Ajey Nagar) and Bhuvan Bam.
“Tanmay Bhat is not your regular internet comedian,” the report notes. “He has reinvented himself multiple times—hosting, producing, and mentoring—turning creativity into serious capital.”
Once synonymous with All India Bakchod (AIB), Tanmay’s early fame came from viral sketches and edgy humor that helped define India’s YouTube comedy scene in the early 2010s. When AIB dissolved in 2018, many assumed his digital chapter had closed. Instead, it became the start of an even bigger one.
He rebuilt himself through live streams, podcasts, reaction videos and collaborations with new-age creators. His humor, now more introspective, internet-native and conversational, found resonance with a generation fluent in memes, markets, and modern-day absurdity.
Today, his digital ecosystem spans YouTube, Twitch, Spotify and Instagram. Beyond comedy, Tanmay has invested in startups, advised brands and even built educational and financial content IPs.
As Tech Informer observes, “He tapped into India’s hunger for relatable humor and evolved it into a scalable business.”
According to EY, India’s influencer market is projected to cross Rs 3,000 crore by 2026, driven by Gen Z audiences and deeper digital adoption. Top creators like Tanmay now rival film and sports celebrities in both visibility and value.
As per Tech Informer, India’s Top 10 richest YouTubers are:
1. Tanmay Bhat – Rs 665 crore 2. Gaurav Chaudhary (Technical Guruji) – Rs 356 crore 3. Samay Raina – Rs 140 crore 4. CarryMinati (Ajey Nagar) – Rs 131 crore 5. Bhuvan Bam (BB Ki Vines) – Rs 122 crore 6. Amit Bhadana – Rs 80 crore 7. Triggered Insaan – Rs 65 crore 8. Dhruv Rathee – Rs 60 crore 9. Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) – Rs 58 crore 10. Sourav Joshi – Rs 50 crore
