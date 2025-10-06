            
Tanmay Bhat reacts to being named India’s Richest YouTuber; says “Bhai, itne paise hote toh..."

By  Storyboard18Oct 6, 2025 2:35 PM
“Bhai, itne paise hote toh main YouTube membership nahi bech raha hota.”

Comedian and YouTuber Tanmay Bhat had the internet in splits after he reacted to a report naming him India’s richest YouTuber.

According to Tech Informer, citing estimates from MyJar Blog, Tanmay’s net worth reportedly stands at Rs 665 crore, higher than other digital stars like CarryMinati, Bhuvan Bam and Technical Guruji.

But instead of flaunting the figure, Tanmay did what he does best, cracked a joke. Reacting to the report, he wrote on X, “Bhai, itne paise hote toh main YouTube membership nahi bech raha hota.”

The quip quickly went viral, drawing laughter and reactions from fans across platforms. One user commented, “Itne paise hote toh bro YouTube karna kabka chhod deta!” while another joked, “Tanmay turning into the Karan Johar of YouTubers.”

As per a report by Tech Informer, India’s top 10 richest YouTubers are:

Tanmay Bhat – Rs 665 crore

Gaurav Chaudhary (Technical Guruji) – Rs 356 crore

Samay Raina – Rs 140 crore

CarryMinati (Ajey Nagar) – Rs 131 crore

Bhuvan Bam (BB Ki Vines) – Rs 122 crore

Amit Bhadana – Rs 80 crore

Triggered Insaan – Rs 65 crore

Dhruv Rathee – Rs 60 crore

Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) – Rs 58 crore

Sourav Joshi – Rs 50 crore

Once synonymous with All India Bakchod (AIB), Tanmay’s early fame came from viral sketches and edgy humor that helped define India’s YouTube comedy scene in the early 2010s. When AIB dissolved in 2018, many assumed his digital chapter had closed. Instead, it became the start of an even bigger one.


First Published on Oct 6, 2025 2:34 PM

