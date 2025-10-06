Tanmay Bhat reacts to being named India’s Richest YouTuber; says “Bhai, itne paise hote toh..."

ADVERTISEMENT
Comedian and YouTuber Tanmay Bhat had the internet in splits after he reacted to a report naming him India’s richest YouTuber.
According to Tech Informer, citing estimates from MyJar Blog, Tanmay’s net worth reportedly stands at Rs 665 crore, higher than other digital stars like CarryMinati, Bhuvan Bam and Technical Guruji.
But instead of flaunting the figure, Tanmay did what he does best, cracked a joke. Reacting to the report, he wrote on X, “Bhai, itne paise hote toh main YouTube membership nahi bech raha hota.”
Bhai itne paide hote toh main YouTube membership nahi beach raha hota ????— Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) October 4, 2025
The quip quickly went viral, drawing laughter and reactions from fans across platforms. One user commented, “Itne paise hote toh bro YouTube karna kabka chhod deta!” while another joked, “Tanmay turning into the Karan Johar of YouTubers.”
As per a report by Tech Informer, India’s top 10 richest YouTubers are:
Tanmay Bhat – Rs 665 crore
Gaurav Chaudhary (Technical Guruji) – Rs 356 crore
Samay Raina – Rs 140 crore
CarryMinati (Ajey Nagar) – Rs 131 crore
Bhuvan Bam (BB Ki Vines) – Rs 122 crore
Amit Bhadana – Rs 80 crore
Triggered Insaan – Rs 65 crore
Dhruv Rathee – Rs 60 crore
Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) – Rs 58 crore
Sourav Joshi – Rs 50 crore
Once synonymous with All India Bakchod (AIB), Tanmay’s early fame came from viral sketches and edgy humor that helped define India’s YouTube comedy scene in the early 2010s. When AIB dissolved in 2018, many assumed his digital chapter had closed. Instead, it became the start of an even bigger one.
