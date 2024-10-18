Zee Ent's Q2 FY25 results: Ad revenue dips 8%, net profit surges 61%

Zee Entertainment on Friday posted its Quarter 2 results for fiscal year 2025. The company's advertisement revenue declined by six percent in the first half of FY2025. According to the stock exchange filing, Zee Entertainment's advertising revenue between April and September stood at Rs 1,813 crore as against Rs 1,920 crore in the same period last year.

In Q2 FY25, Zee posted an ad revenue of Rs 901 crore, down 8 percent to Rs 911 crore.

"Domestic advertising revenue for the quarter declined by 9% YoY, impacted by muted Ad spending environment in Q2," Zee Entertainment said in a BSE filing.

The company added while its ad spending is picking up due to the onset of the festive season, sustained recovery remains the key.

According to the company, "Strengthened competitive positioning with 60 bps network viewership share gain in the last two quarters and well positioned to capitalize on Ad spends recovery".

Zee reported a 9 percent increase in its subscription revenue to Rs 969 crore in Q2 FY25, compared to Rs 887 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

The media company recorded a 61 percent spike in net profit to Rs 209.5 crore between July and September quarter.

However, the company's operating revenue of the company declined by 18 percent to Rs 2,001 crore, compared to Rs 2,438 crore in Q2 FY2024.

Zee Entertainment also reappointed Punit Goenka as Managing Director and CEO for a period of five years till December 31, 2029.

The media and entertainment company's Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) declined marginally by 4 percent to Rs 321 crore in the September quarter.