            
      • Home
      • brand-marketing
      • subhash-ghais-mukta-arts-inks-pact-with-zee-entertainment-for-37-films-43116

      Subhash Ghai’s Mukta Arts inks pact with Zee Entertainment for 37 films

      Under the terms of the deal, Mukta Arts will receive a total consideration which is 25% higher than the previous agreement between the two companies. Shares of Mukta Arts Ltd ended at ₹81.66, down by ₹0.28, or 0.34%, on the BSE.

      By  CNBC - TV18Sep 25, 2024 9:46 AM
      Subhash Ghai’s Mukta Arts inks pact with Zee Entertainment for 37 films
      The agreement, which will commence on August 25, 2027, grants ZEEL the rights for a limited period of six years. Under the terms of the deal, Mukta Arts will receive a total consideration which is 25% higher than the previous agreement between the two companies. (Image source: Mukta Arts)

      Under the terms of the deal, Mukta Arts will receive a total consideration which is 25% higher than the previous agreement between the two companies. Shares of Mukta Arts Ltd ended at ₹81.66, down by ₹0.28, or 0.34%, on the BSE.

      "...we hereby inform that Assignment Agreement and Term Sheet has been executed between the company and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited for the Assignment of Satellite and Media Rights of 37 Films of the Company for a limited period of 6 years commencing from 25th August 2027 for a total consideration of 25% more as compared to previous Agreement," according to a stock exchange filing.

      The agreement, which will commence on August 25, 2027, grants ZEEL the rights for a limited period of six years. Under the terms of the deal, Mukta Arts will receive a total consideration which is 25% higher than the previous agreement between the two companies.

      The specific terms and conditions of the agreement have been finalised between Mukta Arts and Zee. Shares of Mukta Arts Ltd ended at ₹81.66, down by ₹0.28, or 0.34%, on the BSE.


      Tags
      First Published on Sep 25, 2024 9:46 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      Verizon announced as Telecommunications Services sponsor for FIFA World Cup 2026

      Verizon announced as Telecommunications Services sponsor for FIFA World Cup 2026

      Brand Marketing

      Baseline Ventures signs Indian Men’s Hockey Captain, Harmanpreet Singh

      Baseline Ventures signs Indian Men’s Hockey Captain, Harmanpreet Singh

      Brand Marketing

      Meta eyes India for business growth with WhatsApp updates, says VP Sandhya Devanathan

      Meta eyes India for business growth with WhatsApp updates, says VP Sandhya Devanathan

      How it Works

      YouTube creators cashing in on TV screens: Revenue surges 30 percent

      YouTube creators cashing in on TV screens: Revenue surges 30 percent

      Brand Marketing

      Patanjali Foods invests Rs 25 crore in wholly-owned subsidiary 'Contemporary Agro'

      Patanjali Foods invests Rs 25 crore in wholly-owned subsidiary 'Contemporary Agro'

      Brand Marketing

      Retail sector growth drops to 2% in August 2024, despite positive economic outlook

      Retail sector growth drops to 2% in August 2024, despite positive economic outlook

      Brand Marketing

      MTR Foods' parent firm Orkla India eyes public listing: Report

      MTR Foods' parent firm Orkla India eyes public listing: Report