Subhash Ghai’s Mukta Arts inks pact with Zee Entertainment for 37 films

Under the terms of the deal, Mukta Arts will receive a total consideration which is 25% higher than the previous agreement between the two companies.
"...we hereby inform that Assignment Agreement and Term Sheet has been executed between the company and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited for the Assignment of Satellite and Media Rights of 37 Films of the Company for a limited period of 6 years commencing from 25th August 2027 for a total consideration of 25% more as compared to previous Agreement," according to a stock exchange filing.
