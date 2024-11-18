Zepto targets 10-minute F&B delivery with nationwide café launch

Zepto is gearing up to deliver food and beverages in 10 minutes by rolling out Zepto Café nationwide. Zepto is now serving through 120+ Cafés at stores across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and soon it will set foot in Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune.

Aadit Palicha, CEO of Zepto, believes Zepto Café will usher in a new phase in Indian Quick Commerce. “We have cracked 10-minute delivery with high quality food preparation processes, which is why we are seeing strong customer love. Over the past year, our team has meticulously researched and sourced state-of-the-art equipment for our Cafés, including coffee machines that employ handcrafted brewing techniques. This ensures every cup of coffee and every dish meets the highest standards of quality and consistency—on par with the finest offline café chains in India.”

“With Zepto Café, we’ve combined India’s favourite snacks and beverages with our 10-minute delivery model to create a service that resonates deeply with our customers. The response has been phenomenal, with Zepto Café now achieving an Annual Run Rate (ARR) GMV of ₹160 crore with just 15% of our expanding dark store network with proven unit economics. As we expand into new cities and launch 100+ new cafés every month, we are on track to achieve ARR of Rs 1,000 crore by the next fiscal year,” he added.

Consumption trends across cities, as per Zepto

Bangalore: Renowned for its thriving coffee culture, Bangalore is surprising us with its preference for Adrak Chai, which outsells traditional Filter Coffee by 3X.

Mumbai: On Zepto, Samosa and Garlic Bread with Cheese Dip have become top favorites, showing how timeless classics can coexist with evolving food choices in Mumbai's dynamic culinary scene.

Chennai: The city known for its love of Medu Vada Sambar Dip is also embracing items like Mini Butter Croissants, which Zepto sells 4X more compared to the traditional snack.

Hyderabad: Pairing nostalgic comfort foods like Bun Maska with new-age options like Vietnamese Cold Coffee seems to be the dominant trend in Hyderabad so far.