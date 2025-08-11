Swedish retailer IKEA makes Delhi debut with Tagore Garden store

ADVERTISEMENT
Swedish home décor and furniture giant IKEA is set to open its first offline store in New Delhi at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden, on August 13, marking a significant expansion of its India retail footprint. The launch was confirmed via a social media post by Ankit Ghai, Country Selling Manager and Chief Business Officer – Home Furnishings Retail at IKEA.
“We are so excited to officially announce the opening of our first IKEA store at Pacific Mall Tagore Garden in saddi dilli on August 13. First of the many to come very very soon,” Ghai wrote in a LinkedIn update.
The announcement follows IKEA’s online debut in the Delhi market earlier this year. The brand, which has been sourcing from India for over five decades, began retail operations in the country in 2018 with its Hyderabad store, later expanding to Navi Mumbai and Bengaluru.
IKEA India recently appointed Patrik Antoni as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective August 2025, succeeding Susanne Pulverer. Under Antoni’s leadership, the company is pursuing an aggressive growth strategy aimed at improving accessibility through compact-format stores in smaller cities.
These smaller outlets, which can be as compact as 10,000 sq. ft., are designed to fit into neighbourhood malls and high streets, enabling IKEA to expand more rapidly, stay agile, and cater to evolving consumer shopping preferences.
With the upcoming Delhi launch, IKEA is reinforcing its long-term commitment to India, where it sees strong potential for growth in both large metro markets and smaller cities.