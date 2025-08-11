AdEx Q1 FY26 explained | Rana Daggubati appears before ED in online betting probe | Disney pulls the plug on Hulu app in 2026

ADVERTISEMENT
GST Intelligence orders Google to block six gaming sites over tax evasion
The flagged entities—MGM91.com, Shakunimama.com, Khelomama.com, 247majestic.com, Redgames1.com, and karabet.in—were found offering both games of skill and games of chance, including online roulette, teen patti, and blackjack.
AdEx Q1 FY26: How Indian brands spent on ads and marketing
India Inc’s Q1 FY26 ad spend shows a split, with Swiggy, Maruti Suzuki, Nykaa, and Alphabet ramping up budgets, while P&G Hygiene, Colgate, Godrej Consumer, and ITC tighten spending.
Rana Daggubati appears before ED in online betting and gambling probe
ED had last month summoned four actors - Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, and Lakshmi Manchu - for questioning on separate dates at its zonal office.
Grasim Q1 FY26 revenue jumps 16% to ₹40,118 cr, hits ₹1.5 lakh crore TTM milestone
Standalone revenue for the quarter surged 34% YoY to an all-time high of ₹9,223 crore, supported by high growth in its paints and B2B e-commerce segments.
Disney to retire Hulu app in 2026, fully merge service into Disney+
Disney also expects to unlock additional advertising opportunities by selling ads for the combined service, building on its existing cross-platform sales.
