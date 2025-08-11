Reliance’s Campa makes overseas debut in Sri Lanka with Ceylon Cold Stores tie-up

ADVERTISEMENT
Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), the fast-moving consumer goods arm of Reliance Retail, has announced the launch of its Campa Beverages brand in Sri Lanka, marking the brand’s first overseas foray. The expansion is being carried out in partnership with Ceylon Cold Stores, a subsidiary of the John Keells Group and a market leader in the island nation’s beverage segment.
The collaboration will leverage Ceylon Cold Stores’ strong distribution reach and operational scale to introduce Campa’s soft drink and energy drink portfolio to Sri Lankan consumers. The range will include Campa Cola, Campa Lemon, Campa Orange, and the energy drink line Campa NRG Gold Boost and Berry Kik. A 250 ml bottle will be priced at Rs 100 in Sri Lanka, with RCPL positioning it as a value offering for everyday refreshment.
“We are excited to enter the Sri Lankan market with our valued partner Elephant House Beverages. Campa is a heritage Indian brand founded more than 50 years ago that continues to enjoy the love of consumers. We are investing for the long term and see great potential for accelerated growth in the region,” said Ketan Mody, Executive Director, RCPL.
Daminda Gamlath, President of John Keells Consumer Foods Sector, said the company aims to leverage its robust distribution network and deep market expertise to establish Campa in Sri Lanka “just as it has been in India for generations.”
This move comes soon after RCPL entered into a partnership with former Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan to co-create, manufacture, and sell Spinner sports drinks in Sri Lanka, priced at just Rs 10 for a 250 ml bottle — less than half the price of international competitors like PepsiCo-owned Gatorade and Sting.
RCPL has been ramping up its FMCG portfolio aggressively. In FY25, the company reported Rs 11,500 crore in revenue, with both Campa and Independence brands crossing Rs 1,000 crore each in sales. The company’s retail reach crossed one million stores in the last fiscal year.
The Sri Lanka launch signals RCPL’s ambition to grow Campa into a regional beverage brand while tapping into strategic partnerships to fast-track market penetration.